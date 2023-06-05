Apple WWDC 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch keynote event, what to expect

Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) is anticipated to be the biggest ever this year. After years of rumours, this year’s conference is here to reveal the mixed reality headset, if reports are anything to go by. While other tech giants might have missed the mark in creating optimism among consumers, Apple is here to enter the virtual and augmented reality arena. Several individuals are contending that Apple may miss the mark, but its track record holds clear of the impact it might have.

What’s more is the reveal of the 15-inch MacBook Air, along with various new features in its range of products. Here are the details about how to access this world event.

Apple WWDC 2023: When is it?

The Annual Developer’s Conference is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. PT, that is, 10:30 p.m. IST, on 5 June 2023. It will take place as a digital event along with an in-person event with Apple CEO Tim Cook kicking off the things at the Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

Apple WWDC 2023: Where to Watch?

The event will be live streamed from Apple’s website and YouTube channel. If someone misses it, they can catch up through the prerecorded version on YouTube that will be uploaded post-event.

Apple tweeted about the event as ‘A new era begins’ and asked the users to like the tweet to receive a reminder for the same.

A new era begins. Join us for #WWDC23 on June 5 at 10 a.m. PT.



Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/T1pDvEzvys — Apple (@Apple) May 31, 2023

Apple WWDC 2023 roundup:

The Debutant- Mixed Reality Headset

While the rumours could date back a long time, the most anticipated part of the event today is the reveal of the mixed reality headset. Tech giants like Meta, HTC, or Sony might have missed the mark in echoing virtual reality, but Apple is here to change the scenario. The reports suggest that the headset will provide the experience of both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), but the company has not yet confirmed this.

The headset is a standalone device that would take on the look of ski goggles. The headset will come with internal sensors to track the eyes and external sensors to track the hands, as per a report by Bloomberg. Ross Young, a supply chain analyst, tweeted that the device would feature two 1.41-inch micro-OLED screens with 4,000 PPI each. It will be capable of providing the users with 4K resolution in each eye with 5000 nits of brightness. It is also rumoured to have an M2 chip along with 16 GB of RAM.

You want more, I will give you more: Micro OLED specs for Apple's AR/VR headset:

1.41" in diagonal

4000 PPI

>5000 nits of brightness — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 30, 2023

Other expected launches

The tech giant is also expected to launch the new 15-inch MacBook Air. It is a device that has always featured a 13-inch display, and it is likely to have the M2 chip, like its predecessors. According to a report by Bloomberg, it has the same resolution as the 14-inch MacBook Pro.

What is more, there is anticipation of new features for iOS, iPadOS, and MacOS. The event stands to reveal iOS 17, which may include the personal voice tool, allowing the user to create a synthetic voice with 15 minutes of training. There are expectations for updates for the stage manager in iPadOS 17.

Additionally, according to the Wall Street Journal, iOS 17 will feature a journaling application that will allow users to write down their thoughts and activities throughout the day.

While there might be contentions about the smooth landing of the Apple headset, there is immense anticipation this year around the conference, and the world stands to spectate as Apple is bound to reveal the long-rumoured device.