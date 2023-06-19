Apple will aggressively upgrade hardware specifications to build a more competitive ecosystem for Vision Pro: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple’s Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) 2023 was one of the biggest that Apple has ever seen. While the Vision Pro, the mixed reality headset, stole the limelight of the event, there were a series of updates and launches of new devices that made the event stand out.

It is anticipated that the rumoured successor to the iPhone 14 series will be launched later this year. According to rumours, Apple will make significant hardware upgrades this year, including the addition of a USB Type-C charging port and faster wireless charging without MagSafe. The Apple Vision Pro may work better with the latest version of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip that will be included in the company’s upcoming iPhone models, according to a market expert.

After introducing the Apple Vision Pro at its annual developer conference, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said on Twitter that the business would “aggressively upgrade” the hardware specifications of its other devices. According to Kuo, one of the main reasons for the headset’s success is Apple’s product ecosystem. Apple is reportedly trying to improve Wi-Fi and ultra-wideband connectivity, two features that enable the phone to work with the Vision Pro.

Apple將積極升級硬體產品規格以建構更有競爭力的Vision Pro生態



1. Vision Pro的成功關鍵之一在於生態，當中包括能否與其他Apple硬體產品整合，而與此相關的主要硬體規格為Wi-Fi與UWB。



2. iPhone 15採用的UWB將規格升級，生產製程由16nm升級到更先進的7nm，有利近距離互動的效能提升或降低耗電。… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2023

What’s more, as per what Kuo said, Apple may equip the iPhone 15 series with an upgraded 7nm UWB chip. If so happens, it will be a substantial upgrade from the 16nm U1 chip that Apple has been equipped with since the iPhone 11. This enables the device to offer features like Handoff, AirTag tracking with Find My, and AirDrop.

Kuo has also revealed information about the iPhone 16 series, even though it will still be a while before Apple officially announces the replacement for the iPhone 14 series. The analyst asserts that the iPhone 16 series will support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, enabling the devices to connect to other Apple devices on the same local network with superior performance (such as ultra-high speeds and lower latency).

According to reports, the upcoming iPhone series, the iPhone 15, may come with a 48-megapixel camera. This is a major upgrade in comparison to the previous year’s non-Pro models, which were the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. Further, it is anticipated that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be rolled out with Apple’s A16 Bionic chip. The chip is found in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Reports further suggest that the Pro models can come with the next-generation A17 Bionic chip.