Apple Watch X in the works, tipped to come with “these” features; know when it may launch

Apple is planning a major redesign for its smartwatch but it won’t be coming this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Apple Watch due this year but it will have minor upgrades. The company is reportedly planning a major overhaul for its Apple Watch, with the potential release of the “Apple Watch X” around 2024 or 2025. The said model is expected to bring the most significant changes in the Apple watch’s history seen so far.

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch X will be launched to mark the 10-year anniversary of Apple Watch. Gurman writes that Apple’s Watch X could feature a new design with a thinner watch case. The current mechanism of watch bands allows it to be reused with old and new models but it has a disadvantage. It takes up a considerable space that could be used by the developers to create a create a bigger battery or other internal components. To end this, Apple will reportedly add magnetic watch band attachment system.

In addition to the new design, the Apple Watch X is also expected to have a number of new features. These include a blood pressure sensor which would be a major breakthrough for the Apple Watch. Further, the Watch X is expected to come with a more colourful microLED screen.

The Apple Watch X could also have a longer battery life than the current model. This is a major complaint from Apple Watch users, and the longer battery life would make the watch more appealing to a wider range of people. Note that the Apple Watch X is still in development, so it is possible that some of these features may change.

