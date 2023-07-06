Apple Watch Ultra with Micro-LED display launch delayed due “this” reason

Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its Apple Watch Ultra with a MicroLED display. The report, which comes from market research firm TrendForce, cites manufacturing issues as the reason for this delay.

MicroLED is a display technology that is said to offer number of advantages over current OLED displays. These include improved brightness, better contrast, and more power efficiency. Apple has been working on this technology since 2014. In fact the rumours suggested that Apple Watch Ultra would be the first to feature this technology. But that didn’t happen.

The latest report from TrendForce means that there won’t be Apple Watch Ultra with MicroLED display before 2026. The delay, as per the report, is related to high manufacturing costs which Apple needs to take care of. The delay in this could be a setback for Apple as it aimed to be the first company to market a MicroLED product.

The delay is understandable as MicroLED is a complex technology. The manufacturing of these displays in bulk can have issues like high costs and poor yield rates. They are basically and expensive and complex to manufacture.

Apple is determined to enter the MicroLED market with its watch first. The upcoming Apple Watch Ultra will be the first Apple device to come with MicroLED display.

The current Apple Watch Ultra comes with is built using aerospace-grade titanium and features a 49mm Always-On Retina LTPO OLED display with up to 2000 nits of brightness. The watch comes with a price tag of Rs 89,900 in India.

