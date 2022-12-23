Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, SE 2 can now use their GPS even when your iPhone is nearby for more precise tracking

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8 and Watch SE 2 will now be able to make use of the GPS built inside the smartwatches irrespective of having an iPhone available nearby or not. It makes location tracking during workouts, especially Outdoor Run or Outdoor Walks easier and relies on GPS for mapping and measuring distance.

GPS is now being used by Apple Watch users in a manner that is improving their workout location tracking for users. It is one of the three changes added to the recent models of Apple Watch. Upon being paired with a nearby iPhone, it will be able to make use of their own built-in GPS tracking, says a report. It aims to make tracking more precise.

This was confirmed by Apple in a blog post that read, “Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8 and SE (2nd generation) use the built-in Apple Watch GPS even when your iPhone is nearby. To preserve battery life, older Apple Watch models use the GPS from your iPhone when available.” A sports and endurance tech reviewer, DC Rainmaker spotted it on the Apple support page.

The first watch to offer cellular connectivity was the Watch 3 series launched in 2017. The iPhone and Apple Watch are separated during a workout and location still requires to be tracked so the GPS will be used in all Apple Watch models from Series 2 having in-built GPS.

It is being done in order to save power and use the battery effectively. The price is Rs 31,800 for Apple Watch Series 8 with GPS. The price is Rs 19,800 for the GPS version of Watch SE 2 or SE (2022) and it is made of aluminium. The Watch Ultra is Rs 63,700 and the cost is Rs 23,800 for the cellular version.

