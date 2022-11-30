Apple Watch Ultra gets ski and snowboard workout detection abilities

Apple’s recent launched Watch Ultra that targets mainly the extreme sports enthusiast gets more sporty features now. The company has partnered with a third-party app Slopes to help detect new workout modes like skiing and snowboarding.

According to a gsmarena report, the app once installed will track the wearer’s skin and snowboarding sessions along with tracking other additional details like the resorts user is staying in. However, this is available to only those subscribers who are willing to pay.



Slopes can also be accessed from the Action button which is only available in Apple watch Ultra and not the other watches that were launched alongside this year at the Apple Far Out event. User can assign the button to initiate the workout through the app with a single press. Slopes can also be accessed via Siri.

Apart from this, Apple recently also announced the launch of Oceanic+ app on the Apple Watch Ultra. The app, as described by the company, is a powerful and easy-to-use dive computer that can take users to previously unexplored depths.



This workout app is targeted towards recreational scuba divers and can stretch underwater up to 40 meters or 130 feet below sea level with the help of an all-new depth gauge and water temperature sensors.

Apple launched three watches this year with Apple Watch Ultra being the costliest of all. The watch targets ocean and water sports enthusiasts. It comes with a bigger display and a 49mm titanium case. It has a flat sapphire front crystal display with 2,000 nits of brightness. There’s a customisable Action button in high-contrast orange for instant access to a wide range of features like Workouts, Compass Waypoints, Backtrack, and more. The price of Apple Watch Ultra in India starts at Rs 85,405.

