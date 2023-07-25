Apple Watch Ultra 2 will be lighter than current model, suggests new rumour

Apple made waves last year with the launch of the Watch Ultra 2, leaving Apple fans ecstatic upon witnessing its sporty and rugged design. The debut of the Watch Ultra also ignited excitement and anticipation among enthusiasts for its successor. Now the new rumours suggest that Apple Watch Ultra 2 may actually be different from its big brother in several ways.

As per the fresh rumour report, Apple wants to make Apple Watch Ultra 2 lighter than the current model. The rumour comes from a post from “Setsuna Digital” posted on Chinese social media website Weibo, which says that the new watch will be lighter. Setsuna Digital also takes the credit for leaking information about the banana-yellow shade of iPhone 14. It says that new Watch Ultra 2 will have a “reduced weight” compared to current Watch Ultra.

While Setsuna didn’t give any details on how exactly Apple will achieve this, the rumour is in sync with a previous speculation by Ming-chi Kuo who said that Apple is “actively adopting 3D printing technology” for the manufacturing and some of the titanium components of Watch Ultra 2 will be 3D printed. However, Kuo did not reveal exactly which part of the watch will be 3D printed.

“Although currently the mechanical parts made by 3D printing still have to go through the CNC process for back-end processes, it can still improve the production time and reduce the production cost,” Kuo wrote.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also rumoured to have a new design. The new watch is said to be lighter and sport a bigger display size of 2.1-inch compared to the 1.9-inch in the current Watch Ultra. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is rumoured to be released in September 2023. It is expected to be priced higher than the current Apple Watch Ultra.

