Apple Watch to get its biggest update ever at WWDC 2023: All the details

Apple Watch users are eagerly awaiting the release of watchOS 10, the latest software update for the device. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this update will be the biggest one since 2015 when the initial version of the operating system was released. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) keynote on June along with other new software updates such as iOS 17 and macOS 14.

According to Gurman, watchOS 10 will be a “major” update with “bigger enhancements.” This includes an “updated interface.” Gurman in his newsletter writes that watchOS update will be the focus since “hardware changes are expected to be minimal.”

Gurman in a separate news report has said that Apple may be working on its own MicroLED screen technology and its first successful application may be see on the high-end Apple Watches by the end of 2024.

Apple rolled out the watchOS9 update for Apple watches in September last year. It brought along new watch faces, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, AFib History feature, a redesigned Compass app, and an all-new Medications app. The upcoming watchOS update could bring significant upgrades to watch’s interface.

In a separate news, Apple has opened its first ever brick and mortar outlet in India. The new Apple BKC store is located in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai and is spread across 20,000-square-foot area. The company plans to open its second outlet in Delhi.