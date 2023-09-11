Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2 to debut on Sept 12; here’s what to expect

Apple is expected to unveil Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 alongside iPhone 15 series at the “Wonderlust” keynote event on Sept. 12. The first look at these watches seems that they are carrying forward the same design language, however, hardware upgrades could be there.

Moreover, those waiting for Apple Watch Series X have to wait a little extra – because Apple is likely to call this year’s release a Watch Series 9. Maybe 2024 will be the right year. Take this as a pinch of salt, because Apple is tight-lipped about this development.

What to expect from Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2?

The upcoming Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 are likely to feature a new version of Apple’s optical heart rate sensor, replacing the third-gen sensor found in the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

In addition, these watches may also receive various sensor and internal component upgrades to enhance speed, accuracy, and efficiency. Additionally, they will be equipped with the new U2 ultrawide-band chip, similar to the iPhone 15 series, to improve Find My capabilities.

No changes in size, and it’s a good thing

As per the reports, there will not be any changes in offerings, which is a good thing because it takes time to get used to bigger or smaller fits. With that being said, Apple Watch Series 9 may come in 41mm and 45mm offerings, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 is expected to come in 49mm size.

Apple is reportedly testing 3D-printed cases for Watch Series 9’s stainless steel models. The Ultra line will likely adopt this change next year. Additionally, Apple might update or discontinue some leather watch bands and stainless-steel link bracelets.

