Apple Watch Series 9 to come with new A15-based processor : Report

Apple Watch Series 9 will likely be faster and better than its predecessor. The Cupertino-giant is reportedly planning to make some major upgrades to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9, which is set to release later this year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 9 will feature a brand new processor based on the A15 chip that was previously used in the recently released iPhone 13 models.

Gurman in a new Discord channel for his Power On newsletter subscribers said that the Series 9 chip will not be a mere rebranding of the prior-generation chip, but rather an entirely new processor, most likely based on the A15.

The Apple A15 Bionic chip was announced in 2021 for iPhone 13 lineup and iPad Mini (2021) models. It offers 6 cores divided in 2 performance cores and four power efficiency cores. The A15 chip is known for its high performance and energy efficiency.

With the addition of the A15 chip to the Apple Watch Series 9, users can expect faster performance, improved battery life, and better handling of advanced features such as fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking.

There are talks that Apple is working on microLED panels for its Watch but there are very slick chances that it could arrive this year. Gurman also feels these changes could not come before 2024 which means the Apple Watch Series 9 could come with AMOLED panels.

Gurman in one of his previous newsletters predicted that Apple Watch Series 9 will feature S9 chip built on the same technology as A15. Apple Watch Series 9 could also see expansion of Bluetooth 5.3 across the series which was exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra this time.

Apple is reportedly also working on a fresh version of Apple Watch Ultra with a larger 2.1-inch display. Apple is also said to be working on a non-invasive blood glucose monitoring but it still years away from becoming fully functional and viable.