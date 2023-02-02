Apple Watch SE 2022 long term user review: Big things come in small packages 

Apple is known for its premium design and cutting-edge technology, but the company’s consistent focus on functional design and utility is what sets it apart from the rest. Apple’s devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, are not just flashy gadgets designed to show off. Instead, they are ergonomically designed to be functional, user-friendly, and accessible to a wider userbase. The Apple Watch SE 2 is a testament to this.

Apple’s design mantra has always revolved around simplicity and minimalism. The company’s devices have an unfussiness to its look and feel. The Apple Watch SE 2 is perhaps the best example of Apple’s love for utility. The device is not just a smartwatch that tells time, but a compact health and fitness tracker.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is a versatile and affordable smartwatch that has a lot to offer for those looking for a smartwatch. Launched in 2022, the Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a host of features that are designed to help you stay connected, healthy, and productive.

I had a chance to use the new Apple Watch SE 2 for few months and here is what I feel about the smartwatch.

(Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

The Apple Watch SE is designed to be sleek, stylish and versatile. It has a minimalist look, with a clean and simple interface. The watch is available in two sizes – 40mm and 44mm – and in three finishes – Midnight, Starlight and Silver colour tones. The straps are interchangeable, making it easy to switch up your style depending on your mood and taste.

Before I talk more about the design, it is important for us to understand that Apple watches are never about fancy promises. The Apple watch sets itself apart from other smartwatches by focusing on simplicity and functionality over flashy design. It regards user experience over aesthetics, thus, the sleek and minimalist look of Apple Watch SE 2.

It is both functional and understated. Instead of incorporating flashy features or eye-popping designs, Apple stresses on the utility of the watch, offering tools and functions that enhance the user’s daily life and this is what has helped it mark the Apple watch as a leader in the smartwatch market.

I love the design of Apple Watch SE 2. It’s sleek and looks great on my wrist. The build quality feels solid and I haven’t had any issues with it so far. There were and are still times when I just dump the watch in my jewellery box or amidst my other gadgets but the display never showed signs of any scratch. It always comes out shiny and smooth.

The display on the Apple Watch SE is bright and clear, making it easy to use even in direct sunlight or harsh lighting conditions.

The Apple Watch SE runs on the latest version of watchOS, which is fast, responsive, and intuitive. The watch is powered by the S8 chip with 64-bit dual-core processor which provides smooth and responsive performance, even when using tough apps. I haven’t experienced any lag or slowdown.

Coming to the health and fitness, one of the standout features of the Apple Watch SE is its focus on health and fitness. The watch has a built-in heart rate monitor, which allows you to track your heart rate throughout the day. It also has a number of fitness features, such as a step tracker, an activity tracker, and workout tracking. My personal favourite is the Mindfulness feature which is meant for improved mental wellbeing. I love it especially because it simply reminds me to breathe and have my own time which we often miss out on due to the busy lifestyle that most of us have today.

The Watch SE 2022 has advanced fitness tracking features that makes it a great personal coach, inspiring movement and encouraging progress. Each step taken, every calorie burned, and every mile travelled is captured and monitored, painting a vivid picture of one’s physical activity. The heart rate monitor takes health monitoring a level up by keeping a watchful eye on my heart beats, giving a beat-by-beat account.

The Apple Watch SE is designed to keep you connected, even when you are away from your phone. It has built-in cellular connectivity, allowing you to make and receive calls and access messages.

The battery life is where Apple leaves me wanting for more. The Apple Watch SE 2 does not last more than a day for me. I use it as my everyday device and have to charge it everyday to get it going. The charging also takes longer. The watch has a low power mode, which can extend battery life but at the cost of dim screen. With the magnetic charging cable, it is easy to charge the watch when you need to.

Apple has always positioned its smartwatches as real-world everyday devices with utility features rather than gaudy gadgets crammed with unnecessary features. Instead of promising fancy things, Apple has emphasized the watch’s ability to provide helpful information and tools for daily life.

Overall, the Apple Watch SE is a good smartwatch that combines style and functionality at an affordable price (compared to its siblings). Whether you are looking for a way to stay connected and healthy or you simply want a stylish and versatile watch, the Apple Watch SE is a sensible choice.