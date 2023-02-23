Apple Watch next frontier? No-prick blood glucose tracking

Apple has been working on developing a non-invasive glucose monitoring system for some time. The company has reportedly been exploring different technologies like optical sensors and spectroscopy for the same. A new Bloomberg’s report now suggests that the company is making progress in its efforts to incorporate no-prick blood glucose monitoring into its Apple Watch.

As per the report, the company has hit “major milestones recently” and “now believes it could eventually bring glucose monitoring to the market.” The technology uses lasers to detect the concentration of glucose, eliminating the need for a traditional prick test.

The company is using a chip technology known as silicon photonics and a measurement process called optical absorption spectroscopy. The system emits laser lights of certain wavelengths. This light passes through the skin to reach the interstitial fluid which is a substance that leaks out of capillaries and is absorbed by the glucose. The sensor reflects the light back in a manner that signifies the glucose concentration, following which an algorithm determines the person’s blood glucose level.

The report suggests that the no-prick glucose monitory system is now at a “proof-of-concept stage,” and could be commercially available once a smaller size of it is achieved.

The new glucose monitoring system would not just help diabetic people track their blood glucose levels but also alert those who are prediabetic, says the report.

Apple has been working on incorporating this technology into its products for several years. It started in the year 2010 when the company bought blood glucose monitoring startup RareLight. While the latest development suggests that a commercial product may be on the horizon, Bloomberg says that real-world product could still be years away. This is because the industry has not yet seen success in bringing non-prick monitors to the market, despite many major brands having tried their hands at it.

The current method of monitoring blood glucose levels requires pricking a finger to draw blood for testing. This can be painful and inconvenient, and many people with diabetes find it challenging to monitor their levels as frequently as recommended.

The ability to monitor glucose levels non-invasively using an Apple Watch could be a game-changer for diabetes management. This could also make Apple Watch a more valuable health monitoring device and prove to be a major step towards the development of wearable health technology.