Apple Watch gets new power saving mode with latest watchOS 9 update

Apple Watch users can now extend the battery life of their watch using the new feature that comes with the latest watchOS 9 updates. Reportedly, Apple Watch users on the watchOS 9 version are set to get an update this week which will bring a new power-saving mode for their watch. This feature can be enabled manually by the user whenever needed.

According to GSM Arena, the new battery-saving mode can be activated from the Control Centre or the setting menu. The new power-saving mode will increase the watch’s battery life in times of emergency. It will prompt a message when there’s just 10 per cent battery left in the device. The low-power mode will automatically go off when the battery reaches 80 per cent upon charging.

The low-power mode basically disables all the power-consuming features like Always on Display (AoD), heart rate notifications, arrhythmia racking, heart rate and blood oxygen measurements. It also turns off workout reminders so that the battery usage of the watch by its features is reduced. Features like incoming calls and notifications are also automatically turned off.



If the iPhone is not connected to the watch, then it will also turn off the WiFi and other cellular connections. Although, if any app requires data or WiFi then the system will re-enable those.

Whereas, if the watch is connected and is in range with WiFi, all notifications will be postponed and sent to the user every hour. The report also mentions that the working of other features will also be hampered due to the low battery life reflected in the navigation and animation of the device.



For all those unaware, Apple started rolling out watchOS 9- the latest operating system for Apple Watch Series 4 and newer, in September. The new watchOS comes with new features like a host of watch faces, an enhanced workout app, sleep stages, an AFib History feature, redesigned Compass app and other new Medications apps.

