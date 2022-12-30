Apple Watch can predict stress levels fairly accurately, study reveals

According to MacRumors, researchers from University of Waterloo, Canada have discovered a close relationship between ECG data using Apple Watch Series 6’s ECG. It includes heart acceleration and deceleration capacity and participants’ reported stress levels at the time of the reading.

Creation of the prediction model was done using this data via machine learning. It was seen by the researchers that the ECG sensor data can be used to develop a precise stress prediction tool. The report said that the stress models have a “high level of precision”, but lower recall.

In conclusion the study noted that Apple Watch has a “promising” potential when it comes to stress prediction and suggests that as additional health data such as that is collected by the device which include sleep and activity data, improved and accurate data can be predicted.

The report added, on top of that, Apple Watch can also be used in terms of mental health care by predicting activities such as breathing exercises and responding to early stages of changes in mental health. A study also revealed that Apple Watch can be used to detect silent heart diseases. It was also explained by the Mayo Clinic that cardiac dysfunction in most cases goes undiagnosed due to the asymptomatic nature it holds. It means that people are mostly unaware of it.

All of this information first came via MyHealthyApple which shared. Since the device has a promising potential to analyze and detect the levels of health and stress, the wearables are automatically capable of predicting the user’s health data and further looks into other activities such as sleep and other information.

At this point management of the same is not offered by Apple. Fitbit, Samsung and Garmin offer similar services along with stress management scores that is a separate feature provided by such health apps and devices.

