Apple warns iPhone users : Charging devices on soft surfaces while sleeping poses burn, fire risks

Alert iPhone users! Apple has a warning for you. The iPhone company has issued a warning to its users about the dangers of charging their devices while sleeping. The company said that charging iPhones on soft surfaces, such as pillows or blankets, may lead to accidents like fire or burns.

The warning was issued in an update to Apple’s iPhone user guide. It advises users to avoid charging their iPhones under a blanket, pillow, or your body while they are sleeping. The guide also says that users should keep their iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area and on flat surfaces when charging.

Why? The advisory explains that iPhones produce heat while charging. This heat needs to be dissipated. Enclosed or restricted spaces can hinder this process leading to burns or serious fire incidents. Charging iPhone under the pillow is a strict no.

Apple also recommends charging your iPhone using the charging cable that comes in the box and an Apple USB power adapter. It also states not to use damaged cables or chargers, or charging when moisture is present as it can cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone or other property.

“Don’t sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, or place them under a blanket, pillow, or your body, when it’s connected to a power source. Keep your iPhone, the power adapter, and any wireless charger in a well-ventilated area when in use or charging. Take special care if you have a physical condition that affects your ability to detect heat against the body.”

Apple’s warning comes after a number of reports of iPhones catching fire while charging. In one case, an iPhone caught fire while charging in a family’s kitchen. A very old iPhone 4 caught fire while charging and the explosion was caught on fire.

