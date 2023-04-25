Apple VR headset battery details leaked, device tipped to support hundreds of thousands of iPad apps

Apple’s long-rumoured upcoming AR/VR headset, which will likely be called as Reality Pro or Reality One, will come with a wide range of features and compatibility with hundreds of thousands of iPad apps, according to a Bloomberg report.

The headset will reportedly offer gaming, fitness, e-reader, and sports viewing functions, along with compatibility with popular iPad apps such as FaceTime, Maps, and Messages. While the Fitness app will be a major focus, it may not be available at launch, predicts Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in his weekly newsletter.

Gurman believes that Apple rather than identifying a single, must-have application for its $3,000 headset, is pursuing a different strategy. The company is offering consumers an extensive range of features and capabilities in an attempt to entice them to purchase the product.

Apple Mixed reality headset will run popular iPad apps like Books, Camera, Contacts, FaceTime, Files, Freeform, Home, Mail, Maps, and more in mixed reality. It will include a new wellness app that focuses on meditation using graphics, calming sounds and voice overs. The headset is expected to have a large focus on gaming with support for watching sports in virtual reality and incorporating top gaming titles from third-party developers. The headset will also double up as an “external monitor” for connected Mac. As reported earlier, Apple’s mixed reality headset can be controlled by hand and eye control with Apple’s virtual assistant Siri.

Gurman also expects some battery related announcements for the headset. The AR/VR headset will likely come with an external battery, which can be charged using a USB-C cable and will connect to the headset with a proprietary charging cable. The battery pack will look like Apple’s iPhone MagSafe battery pack and will be about the size of an iPhone only thicker, says Gurman.

ALSO READ l Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2023 because Tim Cook said so: Report

Apple is expected to unveil its mixed reality headset at the WWDC 2023 scheduled in June. The company could announce several new products at the event including a new Mac Pro, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and major software update- iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.