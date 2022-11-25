Apple users, this iCloud bug could be sending your photos to strangers, corrupting video files and more

Recently a feature of connecting Windows 11 to iCloud was released by Microsoft. Available on Microsoft’s App Store, iCloud for Windows allows users to access photos, videos, calendars, files, emails and other crucial information data on their Windows PC.

But recently a major iCloud bug has been reported since around 17 November. Those who use iCloud for Windows app claim to see family pictures of strangers and corrupted videos in libraries. While one user said that they are seeing a completely black video with scan lines upon playing videos, another user said that they are viewing random pictures of families, children in a soccer game. This problem does not appear to reflect for everyone but a few.

The Apple Security Team has been getting these complaints and so is MacRumors forum but they are apparently not responding. One such complaint from a user said that such issues were seen on Windows 11 Pro and Windows 10 Pro as well and a single gallery was being created by the app for all incoming images and videos on Windows 11.

To the people reporting such issues it is indeed a matter of privacy and security concerns. It is also a major concern for those who are appearing on the mentioned pictures and if it is by accident or if deliberately being shared. The people appearing in the pictures are yet to be identified.

According to the complaints, it seems that reinstalling the iCloud app is not proving to be of help. A MacRumor forum account by the name sleeping_ghost says that “on rare occasions, it is inserting stills into videos from unknown sources, possibly from other iCloud accounts”. The person adds that they have ‘never seen’ something like this before in their iCloud photo library.

So far, no other information regarding this concern is out. Reasons behind the issue remain unknown. But there may be chances that this issue is being rectified which will reassure the users their virtual safety.

