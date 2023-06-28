Apple uploads full episode of popular Apple TV Plus show on Twitter for “this” reason

Apple has made the full first episode of its dystopian science fiction TV series “Silo” available on Twitter for anybody to enjoy for free. The move comes just three days before the season finale of the show was scheduled to premiere on the streaming site.

In the recently renewed television series Silo, a community lives in an underground silo in a hazardous future. The science fiction book “Wool” by American author Hugh Howey served as the inspiration for the television series. The backdrop of the series is set in a dystopian future and the silo where the community lives consists of 144 levels. The series stars Rebecca Ferguson, a Swedish actress, as the engineer. Ferguson in the series gets entangled in the mysteries that lie within the silo. The series also stars Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rick Gomez, and Chinaza Uche.

Apple is using this strategy to generate enthusiasm for one of its popular shows by allowing people to watch it for free in the hopes that they will become enamoured with it and subscribe to Apple TV+. Networks have done the same in the past by posting pilot episodes on YouTube, so the idea is not new.

By advertising its show before the season finale, Apple has chosen to make use of Twitter’s recently announced feature that allows subscribers to upload longer videos. Apple may be starting a pattern that other companies may follow by taking similar action.

The recently rolled out feature that allows users to upload longer duration videos is also being utilised by some for “notorious” purposes. The microblogging platform has been used to leak newly released films ever since it started allowing users to upload 2-hour-long movies. Films like Shrek and Evil Dead leaked on the platform. The fourth chapter of John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves, was also added to this list. Thanks to Twitter, many Twitter users were able to watch the much-awaited film “The Flash” from the comfort of their homes as it premiered in theatres.

According to reports, the full movie remained on the platform for eight hours before being removed. Additionally, the account that was thought to be behind the leak was suspended. According to reports, the movie-related tweet received almost 1.7 million views before being deleted.

It appears that Twitter’s recent improvements may be helping its users a bit too much. Elon Musk was previously observed letting go of a large number of members of Twitter’s trust, safety, and compliance departments. The platform continued to extend the maximum duration of videos users could submit. Users could view the entire film of The Super Mario Bros. because of this update. A copy of the film reportedly received 9.3 million views on the platform. Avatar: The Way of Water was also accessible on the platform. The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, is the newest film that got leaked on the platform.