Apple has just released a new update for its older generation ‘obsolete’ devices, like iPhone 6 and iPhone 7, among others. The Cupertino-based tech giant has issued this critical security update for its older-generation iPhones and iPads. Most of which were launched around 10 years ago, therefore, are very prone to threats.

Importantly, this update was released by Apple after Google and iVerify researchers uncovered a sophisticated exploit kit called “Coruna”. This exploit kit could backport fixes for kernel and WebKit vulnerabilities that could be triggered via malicious web content. The update patches are now rolling out to eligible older devices, ensuring continued protection against zero-day attacks. Here’s a list of the updates users will see on old iPhones and iPads:

– iOS 16.7.15

– iOS 15.8.7

– iPadOS 16.7.15

– iPadOS 15.8.7

What does the new update do?

Apple confirmed that the new updates fix vulnerabilities in the kernel, the core part of the operating system, and WebKit, the web engine that powers Safari and other apps, which could otherwise be exploited by the Coruna toolkit. Notably, these fixes are already included in newer versions of iOS and with this new update, Apple has just backported them to older devices.

Which devices will receive the updates?

The list of devices that will receive the update includes iPhones like the iPhone 6s (2015) and iPhone 7 (2016), alongside iPhone 8, iPhone X (both 2017), and the original iPhone SE (2016).

As far as the iPad list is concerned, the roster includes the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad (5th gen, 2017), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st and 2nd gen, 2015/2017), and iPad Pro 10.5-inch (2017); all of these will receive the update. These devices are powered by the older A9 and A10 chips, and cannot fend off threats like the Coruna. Therefore, Apple has decided to protect users from a potential data theft or code execution.

What are the iOS updates included?

Apple, along with this new update, has simultaneously launched iOS 26.3.1 and iPadOS 26.3.1, emphasising bug fixes, improved stability, and enhanced compatibility with the latest Studio Displays. While the older updates focused purely on security, no new features were released. With these new releases, users can expect performance refinements across the board.

As far as Coruna is concerned, cybersecurity experts urge immediate updates, noting the Coruna chain’s real-world implications in targeted attacks. “Even older iPhones deserve modern defences,” said one analyst, highlighting Apple’s unmatched support window compared to Android rivals.

How to install the update?

People can follow these instructions to download the updates onto their devices. Open Settings, then click on General, then press Software Update, connect to Wi-Fi, and tap install. Importantly, one should keep an eye on the battery levels as these older devices may require a charger nearby.