Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, opened the Worldwide Developers’ Conference (WWDC) on June 5, 2023. This year’s conference saw some of the biggest announcements in Apple’s history. From introducing new devices to major software upgrades, Apple announced updates for all its core platforms. While Vision Pro may have taken the limelight, the tvOS 17 and WatchOS 10 were two of the breakthrough updates of the event.

Apple WWDC 2023: tvOS 17

With tvOS 17, Apple TV stands to become more interactive and enjoyable. This update brings FaceTime to Apple TV 4K and introduces an all-new control center that provides a more personalised experience for its users. It brings together Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Arcade, along with all other popular streaming platforms, with enhanced picture and sound quality. It is asserted that with the A15 Bionic chip, intuitive controls, and smooth interaction with Apple devices and smart home accessories, the Apple TV stands to be the best device in any household.

tvOS 17 would enable the users to directly call from Apple TV or start the call on their iPhone or iPad and pass it over to the former. The new FaceTime app uses the continuity camera support to wirelessly connect to the iPad or iPhone and use the latter’s microphone and camera to bring the participants together on the TV. The app will use Center Stage, an AI-powered technology that adjusts the front-facing camera to frame the user on the TV.

Additionally, split view is introduced, which would allow the users to binge their favourite show or movie with their loved ones during a SharePlay session while staying connected with them over FaceTime. The Apple Music Sing feature, which allows the user to sing along to their favourite track, will integrate the continuity camera along with some entertaining filters. This will allow the users to see themselves on the screen and make the experience more immersive.

Further, tvOS 17 combines the AppleTV and iPhone for locating the Siri Remote. Users can launch the Apple TV Remote from the control center of their iPhone and locate their Siri remote. In addition to this, there are screen saver enhancements that will allow users to customise their screen savers. Other updates include enhanced dialogue that will allow users to clearly hear what is being said by separating dialogues from background noise, Dolby Vision 8.1 support, Apple Fitness+ enhancements, and third-party VPN support.

Apple WWDC 2023: Watch OS 10

In recent times, the Apple Watch has not seen any major updates. Now, Watch OS 10 comes with an enhanced user interface. This update is one of the most important since, without any major updates, many third-party apps have pulled out of the Apple Watch App Store. The watch comes in a refreshed way that provides users with a quick approach to viewing information, redesigned apps, a new Smart Stack that will show the relevant widgets when they are needed, and new watch faces.

Cycling users now have access to new stats, workout views, and Bluetooth connectivity for power metres, speed sensors, and cadence sensors, while hikers now have access to new Compass Waypoints and Maps capabilities. The Mindfulness app provides extra resources to help with mental wellness.

Apple Watch apps include Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, and the World Clock, among others, and these apps now use more of the display to provide more information. The Activity App on the Watch and Fitness App on the iPhone come with enhancements that allow users to track their daily activities smoothly with more information, a redesigned trophy case, and Apple Fitness+ trainer tips.

The Smart Stack has the widgets, and now the users can access them just by turning the Digital Crown. Earlier, pressing the side of the Digital Crown would have taken the user to the home screen. The Smart Stack provides users with new watch faces while allowing them to access the information they need quickly. One can access the Control Center by simply pressing the side of the Digital Crown. A double-click on the side of the Digital Crown would take the user back to the last app they accessed.

Additionally, Apple Watch users can use NameDrop for sharing contact cards; the offline maps on the iPhone can be accessed on the paired watch; the FaceTime message can be played back on the watch itself; and the Medication App can send reminders over the watch. There is another update to Apple Fitness+. Now it provides users with custom plans based on the day or workout type. This update also consists of AudioFocus, which allows the user to prioritise the volume of either the music or the voice of the trainer.

This year’s WWDC saw a plethora of updates spanning across Apple’s range of software and hardware. Now, it is about time to see how these updates are received by the users.