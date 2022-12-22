Apple TV app on Android? It may be in the works, report says

Apple TV app for Android smartphones and tablets is in the works and is expected to soon be released. This news comes after a tweet by a tipster ShrimpApplePro mentioned the same on his Twitter handle. He further stated that this process is currently in an internal beta-testing phase.

A report from XDA Developers, also suggests that Apple is conducting internal tests with the Android app for video streaming platforms.

It is expected that the app could soon launch and that too with a different UI design from the Apple TV app on other platforms. This system is already available for some smart TVs which come powered by the Android TV operating system.

Apple TV app is coming to Android, currently are still internal beta testing. Will soon be released.

For all those who don’t know, Apple TV is already there for Android TV devices.

Initially, the service had launched for the Sony Bravia model back in 2020, then in Chromecast with Google TV and finally for all Android TV devices. It also provides access to non-Apple devices such as Android TV, Fire TV etc.

Other than this, the Apple TV app also gives access to platforms which include iOS, tvOS, FireTV, webOS and much more.

In related news, Apple recently rolled out support for a karaoke-like Apple Music Sing feature to Apple Music. This new feature will allow users to sing along with the song, reduce the volume of the artist and even sing along.

Until Apple confirms anything, it would be better if all of this information is considered just as a rumour.

The Apple Tv app was introduced last year for Android TVs.

