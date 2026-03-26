Apple crossed a significant and historic milestone in May 2010, when it surpassed Microsoft in market capitalisation for the first time. For a company that was near bankruptcy just over a decade earlier, the achievement was a significant comeback and a symbolic shift in the tech industry’s power balance.

Steve Jobs marked the moment with a brief, characteristically unsentimental email to the entire company. As most of you already know, at the close of today’s stock market, Apple’s market cap surpassed Microsoft’s market cap,” Jobs wrote at 5:59 p.m.

Importantly, in this achievement, what stood out wasn’t just the milestone; it was how Steve Jobs chose to respond.

No over-the-top celebration from Steve Jobs

While many CEOs might have marked the moment with grand announcements or internal celebrations, Steve Jobs took a completely different approach. He sent a short, understated email to employees. There were no over-the-top celebrations; rather, it was just a simple message from the founder to the team to focus on the next product.

Importantly, the core idea in Steve Jobs’ philosophy is what would come to define Apple’s culture to date. Although success is temporary, innovation must be constant. This message effectively told employees at Apple that beating Microsoft didn’t matter as much as what came next.

Product-first mindset

Steve Jobs’ internal email to employees carried an important message: “You’re only as good as your next product.”

This message wasn’t just a simple lesson. Rather, it was seen as a deep-rooted belief that technology companies cannot afford complacency. Products age quickly, competitors catch up, and market leadership can vanish just as fast as it appears.

By redirecting attention immediately back to product development, Jobs reinforced a culture where innovation was more important than achievement. The milestone was treated not as a finish line but as a checkpoint.

Inspirational comeback from bankruptcy

This moment becomes even more significant when one looks at Apple’s past. Since, In 1997, the company was struggling and needed a $150 million investment from Microsoft to avoid bankruptcy.

Just 13 years later, Apple had overtaken the same company in market value. This success came from creating popular products like the iMac, iPod, and iPhone, all developed under Steve Jobs’ leadership.

Conclusion

Today, the email remains a case study in leadership and corporate mindset. Instead of celebrating past success, Steve Jobs guided his team in their future goals achievement.

For modern tech companies, the message is clear that dominance is temporary.