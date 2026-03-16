Apple is celebrating its 50th anniversary, therefore the story of how the company began is getting attention again. Most people know that Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak started the company and built the first Apple computers. However, two other early contributors Ronald Wayne and Mike Markkula also played important roles in Apple’s early days. Despite their contributions, their names are not as widely remembered today.

Therefore in this article we have mentioned the lesser known people from Apple’s early days.

Ronald Wayne:

When Apple was founded in 1976, Ronald Wayne became the third co-founder alongside Jobs and Wozniak. At the time, Wayne was 41 years old and had more work experience than the two young founders. Because of this, he helped guide them in the early stages of the company.

Wayne handled several important tasks. He wrote Apple’s original partnership agreement, created the company’s first logo, and prepared an early operations manual for the Apple computer.

However, Wayne’s time at Apple was very short. Just 12 days after the company was formed, he decided to leave. He was worried about the financial risks of the startup. In return for giving up his 10 percent share in the company, he received about $800. Over time, Apple grew into one of the most valuable companies in the world, making Wayne’s decision one of the most talked-about missed opportunities in tech history.

Mike Markkula:

Another key figure in Apple’s early journey was Mike Markkula. A former executive at Intel, Markkula joined Apple as an investor and mentor.

Markkula played a major role in turning Apple from a small startup into a proper business. He wrote the company’s first detailed business plan and helped secure funding to grow the company. He also helped shape Apple’s marketing strategy and taught the young founders how to build a strong brand.

His experience in the technology industry helped Apple move beyond hobbyist computers and reach a wider market.

Apple’s early contributors

Today, Apple’s success is often linked to the vision of Steve Jobs and the engineering talent of Steve Wozniak. But people like Ronald Wayne and Mike Markkula also helped shape the company during its early days.

As Apple celebrates five decades of innovation, their contributions remind us that building a successful company often involves many people working behind the scenes.