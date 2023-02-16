Apple to unveil its Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC 2023: Report

Apple plans to launch its much-anticipated mixed reality headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The launch date for Apple’s mixed reality headset has been doing back and forth several times before and the last update was the company could launch in it in second half of this year.

Gurman who’s been right several times with Apple-related speculations in the past reports that the headset could launch ahead of the previously speculated timeline. Apple hasn’t revealed the date for WWDC yet but it generally happens in June. The device was previously rumoured to launch around Spring and later there were reports that it could show up in second half of this year.

Gurman says that launch has been delayed due to some hardware and software issues that need to be taken care of. Apple’s former hardware chief Dan Riccio who is in charge of Apple AR/VR project since 2021 is “increasingly involved,” according to the report.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is rumoured to be called Reality Pro. There were similar reports in December last year as well wherein famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted that the availability of the rumoured Apple rumoured mixed reality headset could be delayed due some software-related issues. “The mass shipment schedule of Apple’s MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23),” Kuo said on Twitter.

Apple’s AR/ VR headset is said to be a standalone device equipped with A-series processors and dual chips inside. The design of the device is said to be similar to that of the other VR headsets in the market but it could be lighter in weight and look sleeker overall. The “Reality Pro” could feature two high-resolution micro OLED displays with up to 3,000 pixels per inch and an extra display at the side of the peripheral vision. It could also feature several 3D-sensing modules for detecting hand gestures and surrounding objects.