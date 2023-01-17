Apple to ‘silently’ launch new MacBook Pro, Mac Mini models later today, report says

Apple could make some big announcements today- January 17. The Cupertino giant is expected to announce its 2023 product details through a press release on its website, says popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser. His collaborator Ian Zelbo has said that it could be hardware-related announcements, most likely the M2-series MacBook Pro update.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to launch new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and Mac mini models in the near future. The updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are said to sports the same design as the October 2021 models but with the M2 Pro and ‌M2‌ Max chips inside. Apple is also said to be working on an updated Mac mini with M2 chip inside. It will most likely feature the same design as the current one.

Apple was rumoured to launch the M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the MacBook Pro sometime in 2022 but Gurman recently pushed those predictions late into 2023.

While majority of reports say that it could be MacBook Pro related announcement, hardware update also includes the possibility of an Apple VR headset that has long been part of Apple rumours. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had last year said that Apple VR headset could be announced sometime in January 2023 but earlier this month said that there could be a delay in the shipment due to software issues, reported Apple Insider.

“My latest survey indicates that the mass shipment schedule of Apple’s MR headset may delay to 2H23 because of software-related issues (vs. the previous estimate of 2Q23),” Kuo said in a tweet.

“Apple’s AR/MR headset development is behind schedule due to issues with mechanical component drop testing and the availability of software development tools, meaning that mass shipment of this device may postpone from the original 2Q23 to the end of 2Q23 or 3Q23,” reads his another tweet.