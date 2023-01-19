Apple to roll out iOS 16.3 update with iPhone 14 Pro display yellow line fix next week

Apple is working on an update to fix the horizontal yellow lines that show up on some iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max display when the phones are switched on or unlocked. Apple last week acknowledged the bug in an internal memo and announced that a fix was on its way. The latest update on this is that the company will fix the issue in next iOS update.

According to macrumours that has seen Apple’s release notes for the software update, the company is fixing the issue with iOS 16.3 update which is currently under beta testing. Apple has reportedly released the candidate versions of the iOS 16.3 software update to the developers for testing and the stable build is said to come next week.

Apple has confirmed the next update for iOS16. The macrumours reports suggests that the update could bring three main features along starting with a new prompt to add transfer music from an iPhone to a HomePod.

The update is expected to bring new security keys which will be available globally early this year. The feature mainly gives users the option to use hardware security keys to further protect their Apple account. It is basically an added layer of protection over Apple’s two-factor authentication that requires a hardware security key as one of the two factors instead of a verification code from another Apple device.

Apple has reportedly also tweaked the wording for some Emergency SOS options in the Settings app for better understanding.

“”Call with Hold” is now “Call with Hold and Release,” “Call with 5 Presses” is now “Call with 5 Button Presses,” and “Countdown Sound” is now “Call Quietly.” The descriptions for each have also been updated. “Call Quietly” is toggled off by default, which is equivalent to “Countdown Sound” being toggled on,” reads the report.