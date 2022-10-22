Apple to roll out iOS 16.1 update with Live Activities on October 24; iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura launching alongside

Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple has confirmed that it will be releasing iOS 16.1 update on October 24 along with iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 will essentially build upon iOS 16 which was released around the time of iPhone 14 series launch in September.

It is expected that the iOS 16.1 update will bring several bug fixes, software improvements and much more.

With the iOS 16.1 update, users will get eight main features which will include iCloud Shared Photo Library which will allow up to five people who will have the access to add, edit and remove photos stored on iCloud. Live Activities will also support third-party apps on the Apple App Store for the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.

iPhones starting from iPhone SE (2nd Gen) and above will be eligible for the update.

Here is the list of iPhones that will get the iOS 16.1 update:

– Apple iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 plus, iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

– Apple iPhone 13 series which includes: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

– Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

– Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

– iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

– Apple iPhone X.

– iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

– iPhone SE (3rd Gen) and iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

Other than this, one of the major upgrades of the iOS 16.1 update will be Apple Fitness+, which users will be able to use without an Apple Watch.

It will get fully integrated into the Fitness app and will be available in 21 countries: Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, UK and the US.

