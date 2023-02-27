Apple to reportedly launch affordable mixed-reality headset, premium model tipped to come with these features

Apple is reportedly developing an affordable version of its highly anticipated Mixed Reality headset. The new device is expected to hit the market as the next-generation model in 2025, offering a more accessible option for consumers who may not be able to afford the higher price tag of the premium version.

Various reports suggest that Apple engineers plan to use more affordable components to support the cheaper price tag of the product. While it will feature same capabilities as the premium mixed reality headset expected in June this year. The internal displays could be of lower resolution and chips inside the device could of same level as that in iPhones. According to The Information report, the company started a “significant” work on the device last year and initially aimed at launching it in 2024. However, the latest Bloomberg report now suggests that the cheaper mixed reality headset could arrive in 2025.

Meanwhile, the work on Apple’s much-anticipated mixed reality headset also seems to have picked up its pace with frequent incoming reports talking about the secretive device now. A latest report from Mark Gurman suggests that the upcoming test version of the mixed reality headset will not require a phone to set up or use, a stark contrast from other Apple devices like Apple Watch that requires an iPhone to set up.

Gurman says that the new reality headset can be set up without iPhone and it can download users’ data directly from iCloud. However, user will be given an option to download data from their iPad or iPhone if they wish.

Contrary to other mixed reality headsets that are available in the market, Apple’s first-ever mixed reality headset will come sans any remote control. Instead it will rely on user’s eyes and hand gestures for control.

Apple’s mixed reality headset is expected to cost between $2000 and $3000, but the new affordable variant could make the technology more widely available to a broader audience.