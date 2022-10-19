Apple to release iPadOS 16 on October 24, here’s everything you need to know about it

Apple on Tuesday launched the Apple iPad 10th Gen, iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chipset and Apple TV 4K 2022. Amidst these launches, the company also announced that it will be releasing iPadOS 16 on October 24.

Initially, the company had delayed the release of the latest iPad software version as Stage Manager wasn’t ready by then.

Apple has now announced that the all-new Stage Manager will now come pre-installed in the latest iPadOS 16. The software will be available to both M1 and M2-powered iPad models. The latest iPad and iPad Pro 2022 will come with iPad OS 16 pre-installed in them whereas the older iPads will get it as an update. Other Apple devices compatible with this software will be iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air (3rd gen and later), iPad (5th gen and later), and iPad mini (5th gen and later).

It is said that the delay in the release of the tablet version of the iPad was mainly because the Stage Manager wasn’t ready then. For those unaware, the Stage manager is basically a multitasking feature for Macs and iPads that allows for smooth multitasking by opening two windows simultaneously. This will be the first time happening on iPad, where the overlapping of windows will take place in a single view. Users will be able to switch between apps easily with just a single tap or by clicking on the mouse or trackpad.

Apple, later this year will also introduce Freeform, a productivity app for artists. Users will be able to sketch as well as make notes with the help of an Apple Pencil. Furthermore, users will also be able to share files, and insert web links, documents, videos and audio.

ALSO READ | iPad Pro with M2 chip, iPad and Apple TV 4K 2022 launched in India: Prices, pre-order details, and more