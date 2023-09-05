Apple to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17 simultaneously; know which iPhones, iPads will receive the update

With Apple’s “Wonderlust” event now just a week away, the speculations and rumours are all-time high. We’ve been hearing multiple things lately, ranging from better hardware on iPhone 15 Pro to a potential price hike on the cards.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared more information about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. And, he believes that both – iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 – could be made available at the same time. If you own both an iPhone and an iPad, you are in all luck!
Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro models to feature better hardware; price hike on cards
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 at Rs 44,040, iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 23,000, iPhone 11 at Rs 27,040 and more
As per Power On newsletter, Cupertino’s tech giant is considering the eighth beta of iOS 17, which was released exclusively to devs and public beta testers last week, as the final version and may eventually roll that out soon, alongside iPadOS 17.
Last year Apple released iOS 16 for iPhones on Sept. 12, however, the iPadOS 16 was released a month later on October 24. Apple said it was due to the certain improvements required in the Stage Manager.
Which iPhones will support iOS 17?
- iPhone 15 series
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
Also Read | Google turns 25, here’s the story of two Stanford students who built the most visited website, top search engine; important facts
Which iPads will support iPadOS 17?
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)
- iPad Pro 10.5-inch
- iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)
- iPad Air (3rd generation and later)
- iPad (6th generation and later)
- iPad mini (5th generation and later)
Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.