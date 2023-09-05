Apple to release iOS 17, iPadOS 17 simultaneously; know which iPhones, iPads will receive the update

With Apple’s “Wonderlust” event now just a week away, the speculations and rumours are all-time high. We’ve been hearing multiple things lately, ranging from better hardware on iPhone 15 Pro to a potential price hike on the cards.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has shared more information about iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. And, he believes that both – iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 – could be made available at the same time. If you own both an iPhone and an iPad, you are in all luck!

As per Power On newsletter, Cupertino’s tech giant is considering the eighth beta of iOS 17, which was released exclusively to devs and public beta testers last week, as the final version and may eventually roll that out soon, alongside iPadOS 17.

Last year Apple released iOS 16 for iPhones on Sept. 12, however, the iPadOS 16 was released a month later on October 24. Apple said it was due to the certain improvements required in the Stage Manager.

Which iPhones will support iOS 17?

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Which iPads will support iPadOS 17?

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation and later)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later)

iPad Air (3rd generation and later)

iPad (6th generation and later)

iPad mini (5th generation and later)

