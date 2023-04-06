Apple to make buying products, services easy for small businesses in India, here’s how

Apple Store Online has announced a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the purchase of its products and services. This initiative aims to support SMEs by providing them with the key tools to enable smooth run of their operations.

Apple’s products and platforms are designed to keep personal and company information secure, with key security features like hardware-based device encryption that cannot be disabled by mistake. Touch ID and Face ID make it easy to secure every device, adding an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access.

Apple’s team of experts can also advise SMEs on apps that can help them choose from the 235,000 apps available for people at work. Apple says its products are designed to enhance daily tasks, improve customer experiences, and boost operational efficiency, thereby helping businesses grow.

SMEs can now access all the benefits of shopping at the Apple Store Online, including the ability to custom build their perfect Mac, free engraving on iPads, AirPods, AirTags, or Apple Pencil, instant cashback on selected products with HDFC Bank credit cards, and no-cost EMI available for three and six months for most leading banks. AppleCare+ is also available for ongoing support direct from Apple, ensuring that SMEs run their operations frictionless. GST invoices are available when buying online or over the phone, making it easier for SMEs to keep track of their purchases.

The news comes a day after Apple announced to open its first-ever offline outlet in India. The store is set to come up in Bandra Kurla Complex(BKC) in Mumbai. The Apple India website at present greets you with the message: “Hello Mumbai. We are getting ready to welcome you aboard our first store in India. And raring to see where your creativity takes you at Apple BKC.”

Interestingly, the Apple logo put up on the barricade of the upcoming store flaunts colours inspired from Mumbai’s iconic “kaali-peeli taxi.” The exact address of the store will be Mumbai, BKC, G1-G2, Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400051, 000800 040 4504, as mentioned on their website.