Apple has announced a significant change to its developer beta program, making it accessible to the general public free of charge. Previously, only developers with a paid membership of the Apple Developer Program, costing $99 per year, were given access to early software releases but with the recent launch of the latest betas, Apple has removed this restriction. Now anyone with an Apple ID can enroll in the free version of the Apple Developer program and gain access to beta releases, reports MacRumours.

Users can now download and install the latest announced iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma betas without having to wait for the public betas to become available. However, it is important to note that early software releases like these betas may contain significant bugs and issues. Therefore, it is strongly advised not to install them on primary devices.

Apple’s decision to open up the developer betas to a wider audience follows a previous modification introduced in iOS 16. In that update, Apple started requiring an Apple ID associated with a developer membership, aiming to prevent unauthorised access to the beta software. With the new change, Apple will be able to track the installation of developer betas by linking them to individual Apple IDs.

To download the beta version of iOS 17, follow these steps:

–Go to the Settings app on an iPhone.

–Tap the General tab in Settings.

–Tap Software Update tab.

–Press the Beta Updates tab.

— Select the iOS 17 Developer Beta option in the list.

–Go back to the Software Update page and install iOS 17 developer beta 1.