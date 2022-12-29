Apple to launch new iPad Mini in 2023; this could be the main selling point

Apple gave iPad Mini a major facelift at the end of 2021. This was its biggest ever redesign since 2012 when it was first introduced to the world. This could change now as there are talks that the next-gen iPad Mini could launch in 2023 and come with a major upgrade.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is working on a new version of iPad Mini equipped with a new processor which could be its main selling point. The shipping of the device could start by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

Kuo also said that it is unlikely that Apple will replace the iPad Mini with a foldable iPad in 2025 because a foldable iPad will be comparatively pricier than an iPad mini which makes the replacement unreasonable. There were rumours that Apple could launch a foldable iPad in 2025.

iPad Mini 6th gen has received a major facelift. It has an edge-to-edge display without the Home button, 5G support, Touch ID on the power button, A15 Bionic chip and USB Type-C support. With Kuo claiming that the processor could be the “main selling point” of iPad Mini 7th gen, it is likely that Apple will stick to the existing screen size and design of the device so better not to expect any changes there.

iPad Mini is traditionally announced in September so we can expect the next gen iPad Mini to launch in September 2023. Apple has already hiked the price of iPad Mini sixth gen so there are chances that the upcoming device could be priced the same.

There have been several rumours related to the new iPad Mini. There are reports saying that Apple could introduce the iPad Pro’s ProMotion ultra-smooth screen scrolling feature. However, analyst Ross Young doesn’t agree to this as he believes that doing so would require major hardware changes. The device is also expected to get an increased storage and a better battery life compared to its elder sibling.

ALSO READ | iPhone 14 Pro: The best iPhone of 2022 is a sneak-peek into the future (of iPhone) | Tech Bytes year-ender

ALSO READ | iPhone 14’s Crash Detection feature is reportedly sending false alarms: Report