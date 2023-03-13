Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2023 because Tim Cook said so: Report

Apple’s long rumoured mixed reality headset is reportedly coming this year despite the concerns from the design team who wish to until the device matures to thinner, lighter and more powerful device in the next few years. According to Financial Time report, Apple CEO Tim Cook and company’s operations chief, Jeff Williams want to launch the first-generation mixed-reality headset device this year. However, this decision is said to have been made against the wishes of Apple’s design team.

The design team had reportedly advocated for delaying the release of the mixed-reality citing concerns over the device’s size, weight, and overall comfort. The team aimed to deliver a more sleeker and lightweight product which could take several more years and delaying Apple’s entry into the AR/VR market.

Apple’s mixed reality headset has been one of the major causes of strife between the industrial and operation teams at Apple. While the industrial team advised to work further on the product and delay the launch until the desired design is achieved, the operations team pushed to ship an early iteration of the product in the form of a pair of ski goggles. According to The Information report, the device could features several cameras to track the wearer’s movements in real time.

Cook and Williams are said to have pressed ahead with their plans to launch the mixed-reality headset this year. Apple has long been rumored to be working on a mixed-reality headset, and reports suggest that the company has been investing heavily in the technology. A recent report had suggested that Apple is developing an affordable version of the mixed reality headset alongside the premium one. This device is said to launch in 2025 offering a more affordable iteration of the Apple mixed reality headset. The device could use more affordable components for its making to support the cheaper price tag.