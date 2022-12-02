Apple to launch its Meta Quest Pro rival mixed reality headset with xrOS software: Report

Apple Inc is working on launching a mixed- reality headset. Now, the company is apparently planning to alter the name of this headset’s operating system from ‘realityOS’ to ‘xrOS’. Here, XR stands for extended reality which means virtual and augmented reality. Virtual reality includes the all-encompassing gaming and video watching experience. Augmented reality means overlaying virtual data and graphics over the real world.

According to a Bloomberg report, this device will offer new versions of the Maps and Messaging applications by working with a software development kit which are used by third parties to create apps and games of their own. A shell company called Deep Dive LLC has supposedly registered the name ‘xrOs’ in some countries and Apple sometimes uses such shell companies to register trademarks for upcoming projects. According to Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), this headset may be released next year.

Apparently three AR/VR headsets are being worked on namely, ‘N301’, ‘N421’ and ‘N602’.

The N301 may be the ‘Apple Reality Pro’ which is expected to be a mixed reality model that will take on Meta Quest Pro and release next year.

The N602 will be the second-generation release which will have some upgrades over the first model and will be a lower-cost alternative.

The third N421, may be closer to the idea of Apple Glass smart glasses and not exactly a headset.

Currently the headset is anticipated to be in its advanced stage of development and may include a pair of 4K OLED displays, 15 camera modules dotted on the outer parts with eyes and hand gestures tracking feature. The price range may be $3000.

Although there is not any concrete surety on this information, it will be interesting to see what all features this Apple mixed reality headset will have and what name is assigned to it ultimately.

