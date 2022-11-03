Apple to launch iPhone 15 with Qualcomm modem; custom 5G chip not ready yet: Report

Apple’s in-house modem chip which was expected to power the iPhones of 2023 could take some more time to come. Qualcomm, that has had an on-and-off relationship with Apple, on its Q4 2022 earnings call said that it will provide modems for the upcoming iPhones in 2023. There are talks that the Apple’s custom 5G modem chips may have failed due to overheating of the prototypes of the chips.

There were conjectures and reports stating that Apple was planning to brings its own 5G modem in partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for the iPhones of next year. Qualcomm, that recently settles its long legal fight with Apple and was expecting only 20 per cent of modem orders for iPhones in 2023, has said that it now expects to “have the vast majority of share of 5G modems for the 2023 iPhone launch.” The statement confirmed that Apple will not be providing its modem chip for iPhones in 2023.

Three months after settling a lawsuit with Qualcomm in 2019 and agreeing to use that company’s technology inside iPhones in the future, Apple bought a major portion of Intel’s smartphone modem business. An Apple chief development staff had told Bloomberg in 2020 that development of the custom chip was under process. Apple chips have done well for iPhones, Macs and iWatches so there’s no surprise if the company would want to want to do so more in future.

However, famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in June reported that iPhones of 2023 would be powered by Qualcomm 5G chips after modem chip development “may have failed.” According to a Bloomberg report, the prototype versions of the modems have been overheating and Apple wouldn’t start the transition before 2024.