Apple to launch iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C but only pro models to get high-speed version: Kuo

Cupertino-based tech giant, Apple has confirmed that the company will comply with European Union law which essentially means that the upcoming iPhone 15 line-up is all but confirmed to come with USB C port. But it appears all iPhone 15 models will not come with the same type of USB C. Only the pro models, aka iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will sport high-speed USB Type C even as the more regular iPhone 15 will stick to a slower port, according to noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo.

As per Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be ditching the usual lightning port in favour of the USB Type C. It is also expected that with this transformation, upcoming smartphones iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max/iPhone 15 Ultra may get high-speed USB Type C wired connectivity.

The analyst has further suggested in a series of tweets that the standard iPhone 15 might come with USB 2.0 technology.

Speaking of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, it is rumoured that both smartphones might come equipped with at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 support.

For those unaware, the EU will all but require Apple to put a USB C port in the devices it sells in the EU- if the proposed law is passed, which it should be soon enough. Though there is no word on whether Apple would do this in all markets as well.

It is expected that the company will completely shift to USB C by 2024. The tech giant has already moved its iPads which include 10.9 based on USB 2.0 standard offering speeds of up to 480 Mb/sec, Macs and other accessories to USB Type-C.

Other than this, it is also expected that Apple will be launching its own mixed-reality headset in the first half of 2023. The headset is tipped to come with 480 Mbps transfer speeds which in turn will be offered by the current Lightning ports.

