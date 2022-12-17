Apple to launch biggest MacBook Air ever with 15-inch screen in early 2023: Report

The biggest ever MacBook Air is supposedly going to launch in Spring 2023. A report by 9to5Mac says that display analyst Ross Young said that Apple is still working on the development of a 15-inch Apple MacBook Air laptop. He also revealed that the panel production for the laptop in Q1 will start in 2023. He only commented on the display and spoke of the 15.5-inch display of the laptop.

This 15-inch MacBook Air is apparently powered by Apple’s own M2 chipset that comes with a 35W adapter, said an online report earlier. It is also said to have a 24GB unified memory and storage of up to 2TB.

According to a report by Bloomberg, next year Apple might also roll out a 10-inch iPad alongside the 15-inch MacBook Air. The tech giant has not released any clue about the same in the markets as well.

If the speculations come true, then this will be the biggest model of MacBook Air in terms of its size. The current models are only 13-inch in size. The size of the new Apple model may not exactly be 15-inch and the size range can be anything between 14 to 16 inches. The coming model is expected to be thinner and lighter with colour range similar to the previous models.

In other news, Tata Group aims to open small exclusive Apple stores across the country. Tata-owned Infiniti Retail is reportedly tying up with Apple that runs the Croma store chain. The Infiniti Retail will be a franchisee partner to Apple and aims to open up 100 stores at malls and high street neighbourhood areas. Apple is set to open the first-ever company owned flagship in the first quarter of 2023 at Mumbai, India.

