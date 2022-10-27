scorecardresearch
Apple to launch 16-inch iPad Pro in Q3 2023, report suggests
There might be a 14.1-inch iPad as well.

It’s hardly been two weeks since the latest iPad Pro models – 11-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro – were launched and the reports about upcoming iPad models have already begun to blossom over the web. In one such report, it is suggested that Apple might introduce a 16-inch iPad Pro which will make its debut in the third quarter of 2023. Apple is said to blur the lines between a laptop and a tablet with a 16-inch iPad Pro. For those unaware, the rumoured “giant” iPad Pro will be of the same size as 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Cupertino’s tech giant is trying hands on an iPad Pro with a 16-inch display, as per a report from The Information. The report also suggests that the product will make its debut by the third quarter of 2023.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, a dock is also expected for the iPad Pro models. It is said to allow the iPad Pro to function as a smart display, Mark said in his weekly Power On newsletter. Moreover, Gurman had previously claimed that Apple might come with an iPad model with a display ranging between 14 to 15-inch. Whereas, display analyst Ross Young has claimed that Cupertino’s tech giant might come up with a 14.1-inch iPad.

Also Read

Although the 14.1-inch iPad might look small compared to the tipped 16.1-inch iPad, the 14.1-inch would still be larger than the current largest 12.9-inch iPad.

Apple might come with something “giant” but there’s no official confirmation yet. However, keeping an eye on the recently introduced features and devices – it’s safe to assume that a 16-inch iPad Pro might be on the cards, who knows.

Apple has recently introduced Stage Manager to macOS 13; therefore, Apple may come up with something similar to a lite version of macOS for iPads.

