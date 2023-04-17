Apple to launch 15-inch MacBook Air, mixed reality headset and more at WWDC 2023 in June: Report

Apple’s upcoming WWDC scheduled for June this year could be more than the headsets and software. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest PowerOn newsletter has claimed that the Cupertino-giant will launch new MacBooks at the event.

According to Gurman, Apple is working on several new Macs currently. The lineup includes a 15-inch MacBook Air, refreshes of 13-inch MacBook Air and 24-inch iMac, and an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro. Alongside, the company is also readying its first Mac Pro with in-house chips and updated high-end MacBook Pro models.

He predicts these devices to go on sale either this year or in early 2024. There are also two Mac Studio follow-ups planned, but their launch timing is not clear to Gurman yet. He further says that the new devices that are coming in June won’t have M3 chips inside and instead will come with the current M2 processors.

The launch of new Macs, if it happens, comes at the time when Apple is struggling with its Mac shipments. The company witnessed a sharp 40% fall in its Mac shipments last quarter which happens to be its steepest decline in more than 22 years.

Various reports suggest that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air. This will be the largest MacBook Air ever released.

It is said to come with the current M2 chips and even new M2 Pro processor. While there are no speculations about the pricing of the device, you can expect it to be higher than the MacBook Air 2022 which starts at Rs 119900 in India. Rumours suggest that this new MacBook Air will see some notable design improvements like flat edges and a function key row. Further, it could come equipped with a 1080p webcam, upgraded speakers and MagSafe charging. It could sport a 500-nit Retina display and support 128GB storage with up to 1TB expansion limit.

