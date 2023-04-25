Apple to kill support for these iPads with iPadOS 17: Report

Apple is set for the big launch. The event promises to be an exciting one, as Apple is expected to unveil its long-awaited and first-ever AR/VR headset, the Apple Reality Pro or Reality One along with a 15-inch MacBook Air and a Mac Pro. Alongside the company is also expected to announce realityOS software, which will power the new headset and the next-generation iPhone software version. Additionally, the company will also reveal iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 for its iPhone and iPad models, respectively.

However, a report by iPhoneSoft has indicated that three iPad models may lose support with the upcoming iPadOS 17. According to the report, users of the following iPad models should keep in mind that they will no longer be compatible with the new software: the iPad 5th gen, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st gen, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st gen. On the other hand, users of iPad models launched after 2017 are expected to be compatible with the new software.

This news may come as a disappointment to some users of the affected iPad models. However, it is not uncommon for Apple to phase out support for older models as it focuses on newer ones. In fact, this move is often done to ensure that newer software versions can take full advantage of the latest hardware capabilities.

Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the WWDC 2023 event during which the company will take the wraps off from its first-ever and long-rumoured mixed reality headset. The headset is rumoured to come with a wide range of features and compatibility with hundreds of hundreds of thousands of iPad apps such as Books, Camera, FaceTime, Contacts and more. Furthermore, the device is said to pack an external battery for charging.