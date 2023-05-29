Apple to expand trade-in program for new Macs at WWDC, report says

Apple will begin accepting trade-ins for three new Mac models on June 5, the day of the company’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The three eligible models are the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro.

The trade-in program is a way for Apple customers to get credit towards the purchase of a new Mac or any other Apple device. The amount of credit you receive will depend on the condition of your old device.

“Apple will start accepting trade-ins of the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro on June 5th, the same day as WWDC. Read into that as you will. I’m expecting new Macs at WWDC,” Gurman wrote in his tweet.

The expansion of Apple’s trade-in program is a sign that the company is expecting to announce new Macs at WWDC. Gurman predicts that Apple could unveil several new Macs at WWDC including a 15-inch MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Air, an entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a refreshed 24-inch iMac. The Apple analyst believes that all these devices could go on sale either this year or in early 2024. He further also states that two new Mac Studio models are under development, but the launch timeline remains unclear.

Apple is set to host its WWDC 2023 on June 5. The company is expected to make several major announcements at the event including the launch of its first-ever mixed reality headset dubbed as Reality Pro by many rumour reports. The launch would mark Apple’s entry into the mixed reality space and give a tough fight to Meta, Samsung, and Google.