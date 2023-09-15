Apple to debut iOS 17, iPadOS 17 on Sept. 18: these iPhones, iPads will receive the update

Apple swiftly took wraps off the iPhone 15 series at “Wonderlust” event on Sept. 12 and now the next thing we are anticipating from Cupertino’s tech giant is nothing but iOS 17, and iPadOS 17 update.

Notably, Apple pushed beta versions of both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 earlier in June, and it brings a blend of new features and aesthetics to the iPhone and iPad. Any guesses about which devices will eventually get it? Keep reading.

List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17 update

Apple has confirmed that iPhone SE (2nd Generation) and later iPhones will be eligible for iOS 17. And, obviously, it’s a no-brainer that iPhone 15 series will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Sadly, iPhone’s anniversary special — iPhone X— misses on this update.

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

List of eligible iPads for iPadOS 17 update

Apple has slashed the iPadOS 17 for some five-year-old iPads which means that iPadOS 16 was the last update for those devices.

iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd generation or later)

iPad Pro 11 (1st generation or later)

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad (6th generation or later)

iPad Mini (5th generation or later)

iPad Air (3rd generation or later)

Also Read | Apple event 2023: ‘New’ AirPods Pro Gen 2 launched with USB Type-C charging

iOS 17, iPadOS 17 Release Date

Apple’s second biggest announcement among iPhone and iPad users is likely the new iOS or iPadOS update. iPadOS and iOS will likely debut to eligible Apple devices on the same date — Sept. 18.

How to update to iOS 17, iPadOS 17?

Launch Settings from the home screen Go to General > Software Update Download & Install

Note: Make sure to have sufficient charge during the process of updating iOS or iPadOS.

Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.