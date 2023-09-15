Apple to debut iOS 17, iPadOS 17 on Sept. 18: these iPhones, iPads will receive the update

Apple swiftly took wraps off the iPhone 15 series at “Wonderlust” event on Sept. 12 and now the next thing we are anticipating from Cupertino’s tech giant is nothing but iOS 17, and iPadOS 17 update.
Notably, Apple pushed beta versions of both iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 earlier in June, and it brings a blend of new features and aesthetics to the iPhone and iPad. Any guesses about which devices will eventually get it? Keep reading.
Also Read | iPhone 15 Pro Max Vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Fight of the superiors
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: iPhone 13 at Rs 44,040, iPhone 12 Mini at Rs 23,000, iPhone 11 at Rs 27,040 and more
List of iPhones eligible for iOS 17 update
Apple has confirmed that iPhone SE (2nd Generation) and later iPhones will be eligible for iOS 17. And, obviously, it’s a no-brainer that iPhone 15 series will boot iOS 17 out of the box. Sadly, iPhone’s anniversary special — iPhone X— misses on this update.
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)
List of eligible iPads for iPadOS 17 update
Apple has slashed the iPadOS 17 for some five-year-old iPads which means that iPadOS 16 was the last update for those devices.
- iPad Pro 12.9 (2nd generation or later)
- iPad Pro 11 (1st generation or later)
- iPad Pro 10.5
- iPad (6th generation or later)
- iPad Mini (5th generation or later)
- iPad Air (3rd generation or later)
Also Read | Apple event 2023: ‘New’ AirPods Pro Gen 2 launched with USB Type-C charging
iOS 17, iPadOS 17 Release Date
Apple’s second biggest announcement among iPhone and iPad users is likely the new iOS or iPadOS update. iPadOS and iOS will likely debut to eligible Apple devices on the same date — Sept. 18.
How to update to iOS 17, iPadOS 17?
- Launch Settings from the home screen
- Go to General > Software Update
- Download & Install
Note: Make sure to have sufficient charge during the process of updating iOS or iPadOS.
Follow FE Tech Bytes on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook.