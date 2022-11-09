Apple to bring Custom Accessibility Mode to iPhone, iPad with iOS 16.2 update: Report

Apple’s interface despite having a suite of accessibility features can be complicated for some users. Realising this, Apple is working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” for iOS. Spotted first by 9to5Mac in the second iOS 16.2 developer beta, the new mode is said to offer a more structured way to use iPhone or iPad. Apple describes the new mode as a “customisable, streamlined way to use your iPhone and iPad.”

Explaining the new mode, the company writes that it will let users “set things like UI and larger text, apps available on the Home Screen, allowed contacts, and access to hardware buttons for when Custom Accessibility Mode is enabled.” Users can set a password to lock these settings and prevent others from altering them. Users can disable the Custom Accessibility Mode at any time by triple clicking on the side or home button.

The company highlights that once the mode is enabled, the “interface of the app becomes simplified” and shows “larger elements.” The Custom Accessibility Mode-enabled interface will have changes like a simple lock screen with a “Hold down to enter” command to enter the phone. The icons will appear larger for easy viewing.

While the new Custom Accessibility Mode will surely improve the user experience for iPhone and iPad users, there is no information on when it will be available. 9to5Mac spotted the new mode in the second iOS 16.2 beta and is not available to people right now.

The iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2, along with the new Custom Accessibility Mode, also bring other important changes like the Freeform collaboration app, updates to the Weather app, and more. iOS 16.2 is expected to roll out by Mid-December.

