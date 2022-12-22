Apple to allow users to repair their M1 Mac desktops, Studio Display at home with Self Service Repair expansion

Support for Mac desktops and the Studio Display to Self Service Repair program in the US was added by Apple. Last year, the Self Service Repair Service was launched for select iPhone models and was expanded to MacBook laptop models powered by M1 chips as well. It offers genuine service parts to users along with manuals of repair instructions and tools to repair devices at home. It will be available to users with Mac desktops that are running on M1 chips.

The website of the company’s Self Service Program has been spotted and it includes Apple parts, manuals and tools for iMac (M1, 2021), M1 Mac mini, M1 Ultra Mac Studio, all of which run on the M1 chips. In this list of spotted devices, the Studio Display was also included.

Initially launched in the US, the Apple Self Service program is now expanded to France, Belgium, UK, Spain, Poland, Italy, Germany, and Sweden. This announcement regarding the expansion of services was announced on December 6 in an official newsroom blog post.

But the support for iMac (M1, 2021), M1 Mac mini and M1 Ultra Mac Studio is limited only to the US as it has been introduced recently. It means that there will be no shipping outside of the US as of yet for these parts and tools. Yet, the manual is accessible to all users. The official support page also mentions that the self service repair manual is available for Studio Display too.

Apple has designed the Self Service program to cover display, battery, and trackpad repair concerns along with providing a four-part rental toolkit at $49 which is roughly Rs 3,900 weekly that is designed for each Apple device. It has the do-it-yourself approach and is an alternative to visiting a professional repair provider for the users.

