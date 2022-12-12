Apple to allow employees to talk freely about workplace issues

An ex-Apple employee shared her experience of being restricted to talk about her reasons to leave the company. #AppleToo campaign was organised and started online by Cher Scarlett, a former Apple engineer. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was reportedly called up by a group of state treasurers to investigate Apple and check if employees were being allowed to talk openly or not. Apple will now no longer bar employees from speaking about the workspace issues. This was initially reported by Financial Times.

“Our Commitment to an Open and Collaborative Workspace” was a note that the company released talks about new policies for employees in detail. It mentioned that every employee will be given the freedom to speak up freely and openly regarding any work-related issue that they may face. This includes talking about discrimination, abuse and harassment. Issues related to working hours, wages, working conditions, anything unlawful or against the policies of Apple are also included.

The note said, “Apple’s Board intends to remain engaged in the company’s efforts to foster a culture where everybody belongs, and a workplace where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.” Apple also mentioned that “Consistent with Apple’s global policy, such provisions are not intended to restrict an employee’s or independent contractor’s ability to speak freely about harassment, discrimination, or conduct they believe to be unlawful.”

Non-disclosure agreements or NDAs are being adopted by tech giants and being signed by employees. Apple being one of the companies to have the same, clarifies that it reminds people of confidential and protected corporate information that include financial, operational, trade secrets and other related business information. It was further added by the company that it also uses non-disparagement clauses in some instances when mutually agreed separation agreements are entered with employees in compliance with the company laws.

