Apple tipped to launch ultra-affordable AirPods for under Rs 10,000 in 2024: Check details

Apple is said to be working on affordable AirPods and next-gen AirPods Max and may launch it soon. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, reported by GSMArena, the iPhone maker could bring the affordable AirPods along with the new AirPods Max in the second half of 2024 or early 2025.

The new AirPods are expected to cost $99 which is roughly Rs 8000. This is nearly Rs 6000 less than the current cheapest AirPods in the Indian market which sells at Rs 14,900.

Kuo claims that the new AirPods Max will be assembled by Luxshare ICT and Hon Teng which will bring significant benefits to the latter.

Apple is said to be a working on a Lite version of AirPods. Analyst Jeff Pu, earlier this month, also talked about affordable AirPods in making called AirPods Lite.

Pu defines AirPod Lite as a low-cost earphone which will compete against the cheaper wireless earbuds in the market. The Lite models are expected to cost under $100. Pu also predicts low demand of for AirPods in 2023. It may drop from 73 million units in 2022 to 63 million in 2023. He says that this could be out of two reasons- first due to “soft AirPods 3” demand and second that that Apple may not launch any new AirPods this year.

Apple launched the second of AirPods Pro last year in September. The new model has more or less the same design as the original AirPods Pro with some audio quality enhancements this time. The new earbuds come with updated H2 chip that offers 2x active noise cancellation and Adaptive Transparency that cuts on down on loud external noise while maintaining the natural sound around. The personalized Spatial Audio in the system offers optimized, immersive surround sound experience with dynamic head tracking. These AirPods come in a new charging case which is equipped with U1 chip for precision finding. The device sells at Rs 26,900 in India.