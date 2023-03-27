Apple tipped to bring USB Type C charging to AirPods Pro this year; everything we know

Apple reportedly has no plans to release a USB-C version of the upcoming AirPods 3. This news comes as a disappointment to some Apple fans who were hoping for a more universal charging solution with the upcoming AirPods. However, AirPods Pro 2 which is expected to come later this year is expected to come with USB Type-C, says reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

“Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3,” Kuo wrote in a tweet adding that Apple could start shipping the Pro models of the earbuds with USB-C case during second and third quarter of this year. Kuo’s tweeted in reply to a tweet from Twitter user @aaronp613, who spotted references to a new AirPods model number (A3048), along with a new AirPods case model number (A29680) in iOS 16.4 update.

There are good chances that Apple could switch to a new USB Type-C case for AirPods Pro 2 considering the fact that it has twice released new versions of the charging case for AirPods in the past. The company in 2022 released the AirPods third gen with Lightning-only charging case and MagSafe case option for AirPods Pro launched in 2021.

Apple last year confirmed its plans to launch upcoming iPhones with USB-C in agreement with European Union’s new rules that requires all phones sold by end of 2024 to come with USB-C charging port. Given this new ruling, it is understandable that Apple is begging to phase out the Lightning.

In a related news, Apple is expected to add some major ear-health related features to the upcoming AirPods. Gurman, in one of his reports, has said that the Cupertino-giant could add the ability to “get hearing data of some sort” through the upcoming AirPods. It could also track data like heart rate and blood oxygen levels in ear’s skin. Patents in the past have also hinted at the same. While Kuo claims that only AirPods Pro 2 could come with USB-C, Gurman believes that all the three AirPod models could come with USB-C by the end of 2024.