Apple tipped to be working on turning iPad into a smart display

Apple just announced its smart speaker today but it seems like the company has bigger plans for its smart home device expansion. The company is said to be working on a low-end iPad with smart display marking to make it debut in the smart displays market. According to a report from Bloomberg, the Cupertino-giant is looking at a tablet that can multitask like control your smart home devices like thermostats or lights, show videos, and handle your FaceTime chats too.

The mysterious Apple smart display will compete against the offerings from Google and Amazon such as Nest Hub or Echo Show. The report, citing people familiar with these plans, states that it will essentially be a “low-end iPad” with magnetic fasteners so that it can be wall-mounted or placed somewhere. The device is expected to come next year and will most likely be a cheaper version of Apple tablets.

The company plans to unveil bunch of devices to expand its smart home market. Apart from the smart display, Apple is also looking at an Apple TV refresh with a faster processor. It could arrive in the first half of 2024. The TV is said to sport similar design as that of the current model. It will not support 8K. A separate device that combines an Apple TV box with a smart speaker and FaceTime camera is also said to be in the works, but it’s unclear when it may come to market.

Apple earlier today announced the HomePod (2nd generation) that comes with a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, powerful motor and S7 chip with system-sensing technology. The device is equipped with Matter support for seamless interoperability. The Siri-enabled smart home speaker will cost Rs 32,900 which is pricier than the original HomePod that launched at Rs 19,990.

The new HomePod comes with temperature and humidity sensors so that “users can create automations that close the blinds or turn on the fan automatically when a certain temperature is reached in a room.” It can also detect smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and notify.