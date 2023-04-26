Apple tipped to be working on paid AI-powered health coach ‘Quartz’: Details

Apple has been increasingly emphasising health and wellness features in their products and services. The company brought some major health centric features in the latest Watch Series 8 and the rumours are rife that it could introduce blood glucose monitoring in its future watch series. However, it is still a long-term goal for the company. Amidst all this, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that tech giant is developing a new health coach service codenamed “Quartz” that will be available for a fee.

The coaching service will reportedly use artificial intelligence and data from Apple Watch to create personalised coaching programs for users, with a focus on improving exercise, sleep, and eating habits. While the service will not be announced this year, it is expected to be released next year.

According to the Bloomberg report, Apple has several new health initiatives in the works. Apart from the Quartz service, company is also working on an app, an emotion tracker, and new features to assist those with nearsightedness. Additionally, Apple is reportedly developing a dedicated version of its Health app for the iPad. These health-focused tools will join Apple’s existing health and wellness centric features such as medication tracking and the Fitness Plus service. The company is also rumoured to be working on a mixed reality headset that will support Fitness Plus and a meditation app.

Apple is also said to be working on ear-health features for AirPods. Gurman believes that Apple will add advanced health features into the AirPods to make it a more valuable health device in near future. The technology will reportedly help “get hearing data of some sort” by tracking biometric data such as heart rate and blood oxygen levels in ear’s skin.